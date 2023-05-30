Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,321,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 245.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,188,000 after purchasing an additional 216,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,452,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.68. 24,983,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,168,402. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $353.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

