Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 180,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,633. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

