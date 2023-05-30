Cora Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.52. 1,438,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

