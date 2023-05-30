Cora Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,096 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.94. 2,121,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.