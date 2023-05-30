Cora Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.28. 1,409,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,928. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

