Cora Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.54. 389,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,810. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

