Cora Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,088 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.04. 449,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,940. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

