Cora Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,835 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.86. 2,949,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,882,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

