Cora Capital Advisors LLC Invests $475,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 268,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $6,852,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average is $139.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.