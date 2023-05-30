Cora Capital Advisors LLC Takes $292,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,618. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

