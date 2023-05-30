Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EFSC opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.