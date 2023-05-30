Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $399,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.0 %

EME stock opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.