Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of NuVasive worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

