Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 82.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 127.6% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 63,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.