Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.