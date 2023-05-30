Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NX stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

