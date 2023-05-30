Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

