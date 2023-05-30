Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

