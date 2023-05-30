Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.