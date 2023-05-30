Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.72

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 132007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,088 shares of company stock worth $367,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,738 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

