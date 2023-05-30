Covenant (COVN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $174,635.67

Covenant (COVN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Covenant has a market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $174,635.67 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,283 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

