CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Shares Down 1.5%

CPI Card Group Inc. (TSE:PMTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PMTS)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.51. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

