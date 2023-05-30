Creditcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.35 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $68.67 million and $20.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008097 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

