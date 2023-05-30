CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 13,200,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 303,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,756. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

