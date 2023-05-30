CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 13,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $248,846.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,314.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,539 shares of company stock valued at $267,937. 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CAPL traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 144.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAPL shares. TheStreet cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

