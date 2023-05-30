CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.58.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.69. 2,192,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

