Crypto International Price Tops $0.34 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Crypto International has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto International token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001215 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $85,256.50 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto International

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.34736439 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $83,091.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

