CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Up 1.6%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 167,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 293,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

CynergisTek Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of CynergisTek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of CynergisTek worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

