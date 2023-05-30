D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 2.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. 44,915,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,879,418. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

