D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.91 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.