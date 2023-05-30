D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $19.22 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 369,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,716. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

