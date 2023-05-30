D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,057 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in EQT by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in EQT by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 39,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 208,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,866,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,437. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

