D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,622. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

