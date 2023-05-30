D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.01. The stock had a trading volume of 906,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

