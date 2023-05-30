D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,348. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.07.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

