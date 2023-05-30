Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Danaher by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

DHR traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.30. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

