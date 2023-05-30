Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.4% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $229.14. 1,383,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

