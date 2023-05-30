Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

