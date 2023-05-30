Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 240,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after purchasing an additional 234,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,062 shares of company stock valued at $822,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

