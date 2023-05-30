Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FSS. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

