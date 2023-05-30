Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.