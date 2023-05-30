Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $419.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

