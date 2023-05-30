Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 229 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

