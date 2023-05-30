Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

