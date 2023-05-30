Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $505.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Shares of DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.58 and its 200 day moving average is $423.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

