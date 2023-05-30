Decred (DCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $201,969.76

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $16.42 or 0.00059364 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $246.06 million and $201,969.76 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00131864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020797 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003651 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,984,669 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

