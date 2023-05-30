Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.89. 1,478,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,298. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

