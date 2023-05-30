Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE traded down $6.45 on Tuesday, hitting $350.76. 338,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.87 and a 200 day moving average of $408.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

