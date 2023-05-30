DEI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $589.53 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $589.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00327962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012802 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

