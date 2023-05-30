Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $49.12 million and $7.30 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.05010365 USD and is up 18.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,982,912.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

